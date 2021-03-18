Zimbabwe: Farmers Hail Govt Over GMB Collection Points

Farmers in Murehwa have expressed gratitude to Government for establishing more collection points as this will end the challenge of travelling long distances to markets to sell their grains.

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is setting up over 500 grain collection points countrywide in light of the expected bumper harvest due to the good rains received this cropping season.

In an interview during a tour of GMB silos and collection points in Murehwa and Goromonzi on Monday by Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Aplonia Munzveregwi, one of the Pfumvudza beneficiaries Mr Den Chemakore said he was ready to deliver his maize to the GMB.

"This year, I am expecting a bumper harvest and I am now ready to deliver my maize to GMB. I am so happy that collection points have been put close to our homes. It was difficult for most farmers to sell their grains to GMB as it was expensive to travel to Murehwa centre. We would end up selling our grain at giveaway prices to middlemen who were coming to our farming areas. We were also experiencing delays in getting served at the depots while delivering grains," he said.

Another farmer Ms Maria Masango, who is also a Pfumvudza beneficiary, said farmers should be provided with empty bags for packing their grains.

"We heard that this year GMB has established more collection points nearer to farms and this will make it convenient for us to sell our maize and get more profits," she said.

Another farmer Mr Tendai Marimo said: "We want GMB to pay us on time so that we buy our inputs early. Transportation of grains should also be prioritised."

During the tour, GMB Murehwa assistant depot manager Ms Marjory Manyenyekeni said they had established 30 collection points while the main depot at Murehwa centre was ready to accept deliveries.

"We are now ready to collect grain deliveries. A new dryer is ready and functional to dry maize with high moisture content and empty bags for packing are available for farmers.

"We can put 60 000 tonnes in silos, 9 000 tonnes in shades and another 27 000 tonnes staked outside. Grain collection centres are going to be opened in every ward," she said.

Minister Munzverengwi said she was impressed with the level of preparedness at Murehwa centre depot.

"I am quite impressed with the level of preparedness at this depot and hope that we are going to collect all the grain from our farmers.

"I am also impressed by the performance of smallholder farmers under the Pfumvudza programme. This year we are expecting good yields due to the rains we have received," she said.

Minister Munzverengwi also visited the proposed collection point at Juru Growth Point in Goromonzi which will serve farmers in Chikwaka communal areas . Zimbabwe is expecting a bumper harvest of more than 3,1 million tonnes of maize this season, a surplus of 1,2 million tonnes after all local demand is met. The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is now working on expanding its storage capacity and setting up the collection centres for the harvest.

So far, five of the 12 silo facilities have been refurbished with work on the other seven scheduled for completion by April when delivery of the harvest starts.