Malawi: HRDC Whistleblower Initiative Exposes H Adam On Tax-Dodging - Wants Malawi Anti-Graft Body to Probe

17 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Osman Faiti

A private business entity trading as H Adam Wholesalers Neferius is facing allegations of money laundering, millions of kwacha in tax avoidance and evasion which the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to institute investigations.

HRDC through its whistleblower initiative which, among others, it preventing and fighting corruption, theft of public funds and other wrongdoing in government-owned institutions and officials has written ACB detailing that H Adam Wholesalers was attempting to bribe Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) officials to evade taxes.

"It is further alleged that he [the proprietor] has been externalising money to invest in properties in the UK [United Kingdom], South Africa [SA] and United Arab Emirates [UAE]," reads the letter to ACB dated March 17 2021 signed by HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence and national coordinator Luke Tembo.

The coalition's letter is addressed to ACB deputy director general Elias Bodole.

"It is also further alleged that the wholesale has been importing foodstuffs and bypassing Malawi Bureau of Standards [MBS] certification," HRDC informed ACB.

The rights campaigners haver also asked MRA and the Financial Intelligence Authority to investigate one of the directors of the company, Mohammad Farid Sattar over reasonable suspicion of tax evasion, including how he accumulated wealth abroad.

Bodole said when ACB gets the letter it would follow the normal process of handling a tip off.

Farid Sattar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

