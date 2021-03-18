Malawi: Nankhumwa Says Chakwera Parliament Responses Mixed Bag

Leader of Opposition in parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa says although President Lazarus Chakwera was direct and clear when answering some questions in parliament on Wednesday afternoon, he was dodgy on other questions.

Nankhumwa has therefore described responses by Chakwera as a mixed bag.

This comes as Chakwera took time to respond to some questions raised by members of parliament on Wednesday.

According to Nankhumwa, the President in some cases failed to give clear answers that would convince legislators in line with the manifesto that Tonse Alliance presented to Malawians.

"My call is that leaders need to make viable and achievable promises as this leadership has admitted that processes to meet the promises faced tough times at the start" he said.

Among other things, Chakwera said it will take time for government to meet most promises such as the introduction of a duty free week because there have been massive consultations to strategize on how to meet targets.

Nkhotakota North East member of Parliament (MP) Martha Lunji Mhone Chanjo (Democratic Progressive Party-DPP) asked Chakwera as to when Malawians should expect the commencement of campaign promises such as duty-free week and reduction of passport fees to K14 000.

The President said the promises would be fulfilled after consolidating the agenda of the two major players in the alliance--his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party of Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

"But I can promise you, I can promise the people of Nkhotakota North East and I can promise Malawians, these promises will be fulfilled," said Chakwera.

Nankhumwa did not ask the President any question.

Section 89(3)(c) of the Constitution provides that "the President shall each year, immediately before the consideration of the official budget, attend Parliament and shall: ( c) respond to questions".