Namibia: Shannon Murder Suspects to Apply for Bail

Walvis Bay — Siblings Azaan Madisia (28) and Steven Junior Mulundu (22) who are accused of the brutal murder of Shannon Wasserfall last year in Walvis Bay have indicated through their lawyer that they will be applying for bail.

The two who have been in police custody since last year made yet another court appearance yesterday morning under close guard at the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court, where their case was postponed to 31 May for further investigations by magistrate Vicky Nicolaidis.

Prosecutor Maggy Shiyagaya-Lotto during the proceedings told the court that the photo plan of the crime scene, as well as the forensic report, is currently outstanding. She added that the investigation in the case has progressed and that almost all witness statements were obtained.

"The forensic reports are likely to take some time and as such I request that the matter be postponed.

Their legal representative also indicated that they would bring a formal bail application as the state still opposes bail at this stage," she said.

Madisia and Mulundu both face murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice charges after the remains of Wasserfall - who had been missing for almost six months - were discovered in a shallow grave just outside Walvis Bay. Earlier police reports indicated that Wasserfall was allegedly reported missing by Madisia, who is her close friend on 10 April. The discovery of her remains, however, led to Madisia's arrest after police could positively place her at the crime scene through a car tracking system and text messages sent to the police and Wasserfall's father detailing the exact location of the shallow grave. Madisia was allegedly assisted by Mulundu to dispose of the body after the murder. Mulundu was taken into custody on 7 November after he surrendered himself at the Narraville police station whereby he allegedly admitted to assisting his sister in disposing Wasserfall's remains. Lawyer Gilroy Kasper represents the siblings.