Namibia: Unemployed Graduates Invited to Apply for Global Shapers Shapeskills' Windhoek Hub Workshop

Unemployed university/college graduates are invited to apply for a two-month course on career readiness that aims to up-skill youth for the job market or to start their own business ventures.

The Global Shapers: Windhoek Hub in partnership with the United Nations will select 20 individuals for the first round running from April to May, 2021.

The Global Shapers Windhoek Hub is a group of "young, dynamic individuals who are making an impact in their surrounding society through social projects to enhance and brighten the lives of the communities in and around Windhoek" (https://www.globalshapers.org/hubs/windhoek-hub).

Born out of the World Economic Forum, the Global Shapers Community are based in 150 countries across the world. Through their efforts they look to empower Namibian youth through sustainable and impactful programming such as this ShapeSkills initiative.

The programme is designed to give the participants more support in their professional endeavours, and focuses on the following modules: Communications, Marketing, & Diplomacy; Project Management; Entrepreneurship; and IT & Web Design.

It is facilitated by highly skilled Global Shapers from the Windhoek Hub, and leverages their technical expertise and experience to transfer skills and build capacity in upcoming graduates.

"We want to grow the ShapeSkills Project and make it a home for Namibian talent. With the UN next to us, we want to spearhead the vision of the Sustainable Development Goals and support Namibian youth to live prosperous lives," said Mpho Katjiuongua, Project Lead on the ShapeSkills Programme and active Global Shaper since 2018.

"The UN's recognises the role of young people to take an active role in shaping the future. The collaboration with the Global Shapers Windhoek Hub sets out ways to maximise the demographic dividend in Namibia and contribute positively to the country's road to recovery," says Anthea Basson, Head of the United Nations Information Centre Windhoek spearheading the project for the UN in Namibia.

With the closing date drawing closer, the Shapers have launched an information campaign on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to provide information to potential candidates.

UN Namibia in partnership with the Global Shapers Windhoek Hub endeavour to create tangible benefits for the various cohorts participating in this year's programme through networks, partnerships and innovative ways to push the agenda of youth development and capacity building.

To apply or learn more about the Global Shapers, visit their website or at their Facebook page. Applications are being accepted until the end of the day on Friday, 19 March 2021.

Global Shapers Windhoek Hub facilitators pictured with 2020 cohort and UN Information Centre Head, Anthea Basson middle, on completion of their training. (UN Namibia)