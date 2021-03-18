Zimbabwe: Explosives Injure Illegal Panners

18 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Three illegal gold miners sustained serious injuries last week after explosives they were keeping in a satchel exploded at a farm in Norton.

Police have since warned the public against unlawful possession and the use of explosives as they might end up being injured or losing their lives.

Investigations have so far revealed that the three panners unlawfully obtained the explosives which they intended to use in their mining activities in Mazowe.

Police have since launched investigations to ascertain the source of the explosives.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress.

"The ZRP is warning members of the public against unlawful acquisition and use of explosives, particularly artisanal miners.

"The warning follows an explosion incident at Cassa Banana Farm, Norton on March 9, 2021 where three men, two of them aged 23 while the other one is 49, were injured after a blast from explosives kept in a satchel bag.

"Police investigations so far have established that the explosives were obtained unlawfully for illegal mining purposes in Mazowe.

"Meanwhile the victims sustained severe lacerations all over the body and were sent to hospital," he said.

