South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Authorizes the SIU to Investigate North West Department of Public Works and Roads

17 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed Proclamation R21 of 2021 authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate corruption, malpractice and maladministration in the North West Department of Public Works and Roads and to recover any financial losses suffered by the Department.

The proclamation authorizes the SIU to look into transactions which took place between 1 January 2016 and 12 March 2021, the date of proclamation. The SIU is also authorized to look into transactions that took place after the date of the proclamation, which are relevant to, connected with, incidental or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated.

The SIU investigation in the department will focus on the following:

1. The procurement of or contracting for works or services by or on behalf of the Department relating to:

(a) project management for the Transport Infrastructure Directorate of the Department;

(b) the rehabilitation of flood-damaged road infrastructure in the North West Province; and

(c) the installation of perimeter fencing at the Eagle Waters Wildlife Resort, and payments which were made in respect thereof in a manner that was not fair, equitable, transparent, competitive or cost-effective; or contrary to applicable legislation and instructions issued by the National Treasury or the relevant Provincial Treasury, and any related unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the Department or the State.

2. Any unlawful or improper conduct by the employees or officials of the Department or applicable service providers, or any other person or entity in relation to the allegations.

The SIU will exercise all its legislative powers to subpoena, search and seize evidence, and interrogate witnesses under oath during the investigation.

The SIU is an independent forensic and litigation agency established by the President in terms of the Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunal Act, Act 74 of 1996, to investigate serious malpractice, corruption, malfeasance and maladministration in relation to the administration of State institutions, State assets and public money as well as any conduct which may seriously harm the interest of the State and the public.

Fraud and corruption allegations may be reported via the following platforms: siu@whistleblowing.co.za / Hotline: 0800 037 774.

