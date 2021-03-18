South Africa: Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole Gunning for Top Cop Jeremy Vearey Over Facebook Post

analysis

Vearey was ordered to make written representations regarding his 'possible' suspension 'within 48 hours'.

Outspoken Western Cape Deputy Police Commissioner Major-General Jeremy Vearey has been informed by National Commissioner Khehla Sitole that he will possibly face a disciplinary hearing as a result of a Facebook post which Sitole has deemed "insulting" to the SA Police Service (SAPS).

The notice of an intended suspension was served on Vearey on 16 March.

Vearey is accused of committing "serious misconduct" in that "on or about 16 Feb 2021 at a location unknown to the South African Police Service, as employer, you have allegedly brought the name of the employer into disrepute".

Vearey is also accused of intending to "degrade" the SAPS leadership and/or disrespect the authority of the national commissioner of the South African Police Service and was ordered to make written representations regarding his "possible" suspension "within 48 hours".

The deputy provincial commissioner is a rara avis in the SAPS.

Not only is he an accomplished author who won the coveted kykNET-Rapport Book Prize for his Afrikaans-language biography, Jeremy vannie Elsies, but he is also a poet, historian and a teller of enthralling tales of baboons or...