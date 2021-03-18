South Africa: Social Development Appeals to ECD Services Organisations to Update Information for the ECD Employment Stimulus Relief Fund

press release

The Department of Social Development appeals to ECD Services and Organisations to urgently update their information for the ECD Employment Stimulus Relief Fund

Following the media statement issued by the Department of Social Development on 12 March 2021 regarding the finalisation of the Early Childhood Development Employment Stimulus Relief Fund (ECD-ESRF) payments, the Department appeals to all ECD service organisations that have applied and have been approved to do so by Saturday - 20 March 2021. This will enable speedy processing of those payments.

The Department must ensure due diligence as part of the verification process for payment to be made and it must be emphasised that it is the responsibility of the ECD service-provider to ensure that all the information that is captured on their applications is correct. Failure to do so may result in the applications being rejected.

As part of the ongoing verification process - in addition to the 98 applications of deceased persons that have been previously reported, 3 729 applications have now been found to be made by government employees who are on the PERSAL System.

It is important to note that the Department will not process any payments if applications have bank and staff verification inaccuracies as a result of wrong information submitted by applicants. Therefore, it is important for applicants to verify their details and do the necessary corrections to enable payment.

The common issues that have been picked up as previously reported are:

Incorrect ID numbers and names of applicants (in most the name and surname of employees and their ID numbers are not the same as stated in their Identity Document)

Incorrect banking information (the status of bank verifications can be checked on the Central Supplier Database (CSD) website

Incorrect addresses

Incorrect classification of being either a funded or unfunded service

Incorrect documents being uploaded i.e. NPO registration certificates instead of partialcare registration certificates

Applicants may be logged onto https://ecd.gov.za/ecd/login. This should be done by using the reference number received when applications were sent to the GovChat platform. If there is a need for any assistance, applicants must contact the call centre on 0800 089 666.