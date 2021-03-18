Namibia: UN Joins Challenge to Elevate Recycling to Centre Stage in Daily Life

"While the global health crisis is hampering progress on the SDGs, it also makes their achievement all the more urgent and necessary," said Sen Pang, the UN Resident Coordinator to Namibia when he extended a challenge to local companies and organisations to participate in the "Team Up to Clean Up" drive of Plastic Packaging.

"Our actions today are not ground-breaking, but under the 'Decade of Action', we are called to mobilize everyone, everywhere to take action no matter how big or small", said Sen Pang adding that small actions can cause a large movement and positively impact the natural environment.

The United Nations (UN) in Namibia announced earlier this week they have risen to Plastic Pacakaging's challenge and will conduct a clean-up sweep around the UN House in Klein Windhoek. Mr Sen Pang will lead the effort.

"The clean-up campaign is action oriented and contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as Climate Action, Life on Land, Good Health and Wellbeing and Sustainable Cities and Communities," the UN said in a statement.

The UN's support to the "Team Up to Clean Up Challenge" showcases staff members' individual support to promote Climate Action and create awareness on the impact humans have on the environment. "We are all producing waste every day, and our consumption patterns favour disposal. It is imperative that recycling becomes part of our everyday lives to ensure that we all contribute to sustainable development."