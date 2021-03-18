Zimbabwe: Shava Sworn-in

President Emmerson Mnangagwa with newly sworn-in Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Fredrick Shava, at State House in Harare.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr Fredrick Shava, was yesterday sworn-in as a Senator for Midlands Province.

Dr Shava took oath before Deputy President of the Senate Mike Nyambuya.

He was recently appointed minister by President Mnangagwa to replace the late Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo, but had not formally assumed his new role, as his appointment had to be regularised in terms of the Constitution.

But after the 14-day period given by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) lapsed following the gazetting of his nomination as Zanu PF Senator for Midlands with no objections, he was then duly sworn-in as Senator yesterday.

Until his appointment as Foreign Affairs minister, Dr Shava was Zimbabwe's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Previously, he served as Zanu PF's Director of Administration before being appointed Ambassador to China where he served from 2007 to 2014.

He was then appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador to the UN where he was chairman of the United Nations Economic and Social Council on July 28, 2016.

Dr Shava holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree and a Master of Philosophy degree in Parasitology from Royal Holloway College; a Master of Science in Nematology from Imperial College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Zimbabwe.

After his swearing in, Dr Shava vowed to pursue the re-engagement policy, re-affirm relations with different countries and increase visibility with strategic organisations so as to promote international trade and boost exports for the country.