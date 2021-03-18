Namibia: Ekandjo Built Lüderitz Pensioner a House

MTC chief of human capital and corporate affairs Tim Ekandjo has built a house for a Lüderitz pensioner after her house burned down last September.

Ekandjo planned to build a house for a senior resident, and the mayor Annemarie Hartzenberg identified Lucia Joel's house that needed to be rebuilt.

"A few days later, this house tragically burnt down, and I knew it was God's way of telling me to start this project with immediate effect and not as I had originally planned," Ekandjo said.

He handed her the keys to a three-bedroomed house furnished with two new double beds, two wardrobes with side tables, fitted kitchen cupboards, dining table and chairs, a fridge, stove, television, lounge suite, and a geyser.

Hartzenberg thanked Ekandjo for his contribution and urged residents of the town to join him in building the town of Lüderitz.

"It is time to work together to uplift this town to a standard that we will all be proud of, and I wish this town can produce more Tim Ekandjos so that we can build for the future, because the time is now," Hartzenberg said.