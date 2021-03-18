Namibia: Decades-Old Water Dream Nears Reality

18 March 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — The community of the Shitemo village along the Trans-Caprivi Highway on Monday received two 5 000 litre water tanks and 10 water pipes measuring 100 metres each, courtesy of Serve Investments, who made the donation as a farewell gift to the community in which they operated.

Serve Investments has been leasing the Shitemo government irrigation project for five years, and it has been growing and harvesting wheat and maize along with other horticulture crops - but they are now going to leave the farm end of this month when their lease comes to an end.

The community has been struggling with getting water for their household needs, as they are located about 5km from the river, their source of water. With the donation, they will now connect their tanks to the Shitemo irrigation project's water pipeline, which is located between the community and the river.

"This has brought happiness to this community that has been struggling with water. Meeting government halfway is what this company has done - and as the constituency councillor where this community falls, I'm really grateful for the good deed that they did," said Ndonga Linena Constituency councillor Michael Shiwana Kampota during the handover at the irrigation project.

"Stakeholders should join hands and help government in providing to our communities; it's the way to go. This community also needs many other services, such as electricity and ablution facilities, as they now depend on bushes to relieve themselves," said Kampota, who received the donation along with the Shitemo community.

The laying and connecting of the pipes and tanks will be done by the community because the donation did not include technical support.

"I'm informed that there is another company coming into the project, so I will engage them to see if they can assist this community with the connections," Kampota noted.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.