Namibia: Law Lecturer Hits Two Global Environmental Bodies

18 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Absalom Shigwedha

Namibian environmental law lecturer at the University of Namibia Elize Shakalela has been appointed to the Environmental Commission of the Congress of Nations and States (CNS).

At the end of last year she was also selected as a member of the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS).

Shakalela last week said the primary role of the commission is to establish protocols through which nations and states can agree on a wide range of environmental concerns, taking note of existing domestic and international instruments.

The commission comprises nations and states which will plan and organise the CNS.

The CNS appoints the secretary general and adopts policy mechanisms.

It provides nations and states with an opportunity to meet and set in motion social, economic, political and cultural policies long expressed and enshrined in negotiated instruments, but not implemented.

Too often states' inability to resolve major crises is directly related to whether all relevant and interested parties are seated at the table and therefore, the congress sets the table for all parties to engage on an equal political plane.

It comprises six commissions, namely: the environmental commission, the culture and society commission, security commission, political commission, economic commission and the justice commission.

The RCS is a network of individuals and organisations committed to improve the lives and prospects of Commonwealth citizens across the world.

It champions the importance of literacy, equality and inclusion, environmental protection and connected communities across the Commonwealth's 54 member states.

The society was founded on 26 June 1868 and is headquartered in London, in the United Kingdom.

Shakalela said she is excited about these appointments.

"It will not only advance my growth in the sector globally, but has the potential to also advance that of Namibia in terms of fulfilling its international environmental obligations," she said.

Miss Earth Namibia of 2016 holds a master's degree in pro law, and specialises in environmental law.

