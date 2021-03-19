Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Returns to Nigeria After Six Months in Dubai

18 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

Mrs Buhari made her last public appearance in September 2020 during the wedding of her daughter.

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has finally returned to Nigeria after spending six months in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sources in the Presidential Villa confirmed that the First Lady returned on Thursday morning.

Mrs Buhari reportedly made her last known public appearance in September 2020 during the wedding of her daughter, Hanan.

Since then, she has conspicuously not been involved in any government activity or sighted publicly. She also stopped posting on social media.

SaharaReporters last December reported how the First Lady had relocated to Dubai, the UAE. The report cited security concerns as one of her reasons for moving out from the Presidential Villa.

The publication also said Mrs Buhari was "just relaxing and spending time on shopping" in the Arabian country.

Sources in the Villa, however, told PREMIUM TIMES her reason for leaving is due to domestic squabbles.

Spokesperson to the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullahi, when contacted, said he could not confirm or deny her return as he was not aware of it.

"I am not aware of this," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.