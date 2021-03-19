Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Returns to Nigeria After Six Months in Dubai

Mrs Buhari made her last public appearance in September 2020 during the wedding of her daughter.

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has finally returned to Nigeria after spending six months in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sources in the Presidential Villa confirmed that the First Lady returned on Thursday morning.

Mrs Buhari reportedly made her last known public appearance in September 2020 during the wedding of her daughter, Hanan.

Since then, she has conspicuously not been involved in any government activity or sighted publicly. She also stopped posting on social media.

SaharaReporters last December reported how the First Lady had relocated to Dubai, the UAE. The report cited security concerns as one of her reasons for moving out from the Presidential Villa.

The publication also said Mrs Buhari was "just relaxing and spending time on shopping" in the Arabian country.

Sources in the Villa, however, told PREMIUM TIMES her reason for leaving is due to domestic squabbles.

Spokesperson to the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullahi, when contacted, said he could not confirm or deny her return as he was not aware of it.

"I am not aware of this," he said.