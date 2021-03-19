Nigeria: Burna Boy's Historic Victory and the New Face of Grammys

As Burna Boy's historic win at the Global Music Album Category for the 2021 Grammys ignites celebrations, Yinka Olatunbosun reflects on the inclusive nature of rewarding artistry by the most prestigious award in music

Many either went to bed or woke up this week to a whirlwind of celebrations trailing the victory of Nigeria's Afro-fusion artist, Burna Boy's Twice as Tall in the much coveted Best Global Music Album at the 63rd ceremony of the Grammy Awards.

The category which was formerly known as Best World Music Album was quite

controversial because of the class of artists seen to have been snubbed by the

Recording Academy over the years. Juju music legend, King Sunny Ade, Afrobeat

musician Femi Kuti, and his brother, Seun Anikulapo-Kuti as well as, Burna Boy

had swallowed the bitter pill of watching other Africans win in that category.

Earlier, the Recording Academy had hoped to solve the problem by splitting the

award into two categories namely Best Traditional World Music Album and Best

Contemporary World Music Album but merged it back to 'Best World Music Album'

in 2012.

Brazil, USA, Benin Republic, India, South Africa, Mali and France had been produced

artists who had won in that category but Nigerian artists had only secured

nominations over the years which reflects inversely on the influence and depth

of artistry in our music. Many Nigerian musicians had been included as members

of music faculties and in the curricula of many western institutions that teach

music. There is no sound music journalist in the Europe, US and UK who isn't

curious about Nigerian music.

Unfortunately, the winner of this Best Global

Music Award is not one who has the most record sales or chart altitude, but

must demonstrate excellence in recording industry, technical proficiency and

influence in global music. Certainly, the jury has the power to determine the

winner which was clear when Burna Boy's African Giant album was edged out last

year by Angelique Kidjo's Celia album. For Kidjo to have paid tribute to Burna

Boy in her acceptance speech was to acknowledge the efforts of young African

musicians who break into mainstream global market without government subsidy or

protective structures for creative works. These musicians dominate concert

sales, playlists in clubs, in-flight playlists and top-class talk shows

including Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Daily Show now with Trevor Noah.

The issue that surrounds this category is not unique to it. For instance, rap music

custodians raised the roof when different manifestations of rap music surfaced.

Commercial rap was kicking out hard-core, lyrical rap from the winners' table

at the Grammys. Now, the recording academy has included "Best Melodic Rap

Performance" to reward artists whose vocals are sung or rapped just like

Nelly, Drake, Post Molone and others. The Grammys wouldn't be the reason why

another "war of the hoods" will start. Having multiple awards for sub-genres

of music such as dance/electronic, urban contemporary also take the load off

pop music category and help to rewards deserving artists.

Women also dominated the Grammys this year, with the most-nominated female in

history, Beyonce securing the most Grammy wins by a female with her 28th Grammy. She now holds a tie with the master producer and multi-instrumentalist, Quincy Jones for second-most Grammy wins ever. Queen Bee has three more Grammys to win if she would beat the record set by the late Hungarian-British conductor, Georg Solti. Other female winners at the 2021 'tables only' ceremony include Billie Eilish (Record of the Year), Dua Lipa (Best Pop Vocal Album), Lady Gaga (Best Pop Duo), Megan Thee Stallion (Best New Artist), Taylor Swift (Album of the Year), Fiona Apple (Best Rock Performance), Ariana

Grande (Best Pop Duo), Miranda Lambert (Best Country Album) and Tiffany Haddish

who won in the Best Comedy Album category as the first woman of colour since

1986 when it was won by Whoopi Goldberg.

Truly, the face of the Grammys is changing to a more inclusive one and it is not

without the effort of artists who have shattered the glass ceilings in the

different categories to own their art.