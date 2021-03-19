Nigeria: Kidnappings of School Children Will Destroy Nigeria - Middle Belt Forum

18 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Duru

Markudi — The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has backed the position of the National Assembly that the resort to kidnappings of school children in the country would endanger the education sector as well as the education of Nigerian children.

The forum cautioned that aside from endangering the education of the children and the education sector the menace is endangering the human capital development and would eventually destroy Nigeria.

He said, "what the National Assembly said is correct. The ongoing kidnap of school children in parts of the country is not just endangering the future of children and education in this country, it is endangering the whole country in terms of both education and human development.

"When we have more illiterates due to the fact that people withdrew their wards from schools, then the whole society is endangered.

"So it wouldn't just endanger the future of education and the education of our children it endangers the whole development of this country and something has to be done and done very fast to save us from a looming disaster otherwise we will have a bunch of illiterates in this country all over the place.

"We all know that no one would risk keeping his kid or ward in school when you know that the child will be abducted or kidnapped. And with all these videos of rapping of kidnap victims trending on social media, nobody would want to experience that kind of thing.

"In fact, when I watched one, I was so enraged and I had to control my temper because I started to deeply hate things that are going on.

"But we have to control our emotions so that all of us do not go mad because of what is happening in the country.

"So, the position of the National Assembly is correct and it is good for the press to go farther by saying that it will destroy the whole society including human capital development."

