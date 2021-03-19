Kenya/Egypt: Salah to Lead Egypt's Afcon Qualification Bid in Nairobi

Egypt's coach Hossam El-Badry Thursday named a strong, 28-man squad for the upcoming 2021 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) ties against Kenya's Harambee Stars and Comoros.

Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Salah, Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny and Galatasary striker Mostafa Mohamed are some of the top players included in the squad.

Egypt, who top Group 'G' of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers with eight points, will face-off with third-placed Harambee Stars in Nairobi on March 25, before welcoming Comoros, who are also on eight points, on March 29.

Having amassed three points so far, Harambee Stars face an uphill task of making an immediate return to the continental showpiece after gracing the 2019 edition held in Egypt.

In their last match of the qualifiers, Harambee Stars under the tutelage of Jacob "Ghost" Mulee will square it out with Togo in Lome on March 29.

Local-based Harambee Stars players have intensified their preparations of the two important matches with friendly matches against Bright Stars of South Sudan and Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

Coach Mulee's charges beat Bright Stars 1-0 last Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, before seeing off Taifa Stars 2-1 on Monday at the same venue.

A second friendly match between Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars, which was planned for Thursday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi at the same venue was cancelled following the untimely demise of Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli on Wednesday night.

Coach Mulee is yet to name his squad of foreign based players for the two matches.

Egypt squad

Goalkeepers

Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly SC), Mahmoud Gennesh (Zamalek SC), Mohamed Bassam (Tala'a El-Gaish SC), Amer Amer (Ceramica Cleopatra FC).

Defenders

Mohamed Hany, Ayman Ashraf, Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly SC), Omar Gaber, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Ayman Mansour (Pyramids FC), Ahmed Fetouh, Mahmoud El-Wensh (Zamalek SC) and Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah SC)

Midfielders

Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal FC), Amr El-Sulya, Hamdi Fathi, Mohamed Magdy Afsha (Al Ahly SC), Tarek Hamed, Ahmed Sayed Zizo (Zamalek SC), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC), Mahmoud Trezeguet (Aston Villa FC), Mohamed Farouk, Islam Issa (Pyramids FC) and Mostafa Fathi (Smouha SC)

Forwards

Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray S.K.), Hossam Hassan (Smouha SC), Ahmed Yasser Rayan (Ceramica Cleopatra FC) and Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly SC)