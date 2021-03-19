Rwanda: Kagame Pays Tribute to Magufuli, Orders Flags to Fly At Half-Mast

President Paul Kagame has joined world leaders in paying tribute to Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli who passed on March 17.

Tanzania's Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan late Wednesday announced that Magufuli, who was 61, died from a heart complication.

Kagame tweeted that: "We are saddened by the loss of my brother and friend, President Magufuli. His contribution to his country and to our region will not be forgotten. My deepest condolences to his family and the people of Tanzania. The people of Rwanda stand with Tanzania during this difficult time."

We are saddened by the loss of my brother and friend, President Magufuli. His contribution to his country & to our region will not be forgotten. My deepest condolences to his family and the people of Tanzania. The people of Rwanda stand with Tanzania during this difficult time.

- Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) March 18, 2021

President Kagame also declared a period of national mourning for the fallen Tanzanian President.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister, Kagame directed that the Rwandan flag and that of the East African Community will fly at half-mast on all Rwandan territory including diplomatic missions abroad to honour Magufuli.

The period of mourning will last until the day of Magufuli's funeral.

Tanzanian Vice President said plans for the funeral are underway and the country will be in mourning for 14 days, with flags flying at half-mast to mourn the fallen leader.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Magufuli was just five months into his second and final term following his victory in last year's election where he won 84 per cent of the vote.

Itangazo riturutse mu Biro bya Minisitiri w'Intebe | Communiqué from the Office of the Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/pfkeNK5Ewc

- Office of the PM | Rwanda (@PrimatureRwanda) March 18, 2021

Based on the country's constitution, Vice President Suluhu will now take over as President for the remainder of the term.

When she takes over, Suluhu will be the first female President of Tanzania and the first female Head of State in the six-member East African Community.

Despite criticism over his "scepticism" on the Covid-19 pandemic, Magufuli is credited for steering the Tanzanian economy to robust growth rates; by especially building big infrastructure projects and cramping hard on corruption.

Under his rule, among other things, the IMF listed Tanzania among the fastest-growing sub-Sahara economies, averaging 6 per cent.

In April 2016 Magufuli visited Rwanda in his first foreign visit since he was elected as the fifth President of Tanzania in October 2015.