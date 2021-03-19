Tanzania: Magufuli's Road to Political Stardom

When he first entered the presidency in 2015, he gained worldwide acclaim for his no-nonsense approach to fighting corruption and imprudent government spending.

He was born in 1959 in Tanzania's Chato district in the Lake Victoria zone, and was only 2 years old when Tanzania got independence in 1961. After attaining his basic education he trained as a teacher at Mkwawa College of Education, Iringa in central Tanzania, and became a secondary school science teacher.

Magufuli then obtained a degree in education science from the University of Dar-es-Salaam in 1988. The following year he was employed as an industrial chemist at Nyaza Cooperative remaining there until 1995. He then ran for the Chato parliamentary seat and won.

In 1995 President Benjamin Mkapa, who passed away in 2020, appointed him deputy minister for works, transport and communication. Magufuli drove an ambitious road building project, earning himself the nickname, 'the bulldozer'. He served in Cabinet in different portfolios until 2015 when he ran for presidency.

The bulldozer moniker Throughout his 20 years as a cabinet minister he was known to be a hard worker. He also kept a corruption-free record, a rare feat given the portfolios he was responsible for. As minister for works between 2010 and 2015, he built a road network connecting many parts of the country and a new rapid bus system in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania's commercial capital.

During these two decades he wasn't associated with any major corruption. This is despite the fact that infrastructure projects, which often require huge investments spread over time, are generally associated with corruption. Also, Tanzania was plagued by major corruption scandals between 2005 and 2015.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Magufuli's clean record, and his reputation for getting things done, became useful during the 2015 general election campaign. He promised to fight corruption, discipline the civil service, and create employment for the youth. Magufuli's rise to power In June 2015, four months before election day, Magufuli was not seen as the Chama cha Mapinduzi party's strongest candidate.

Magufuli eventually won the nomination, which came as a surprise to some within his party and the "bulldozer" went on to become Tanzania's fifth president. Two factors appear to have been critical to Magufuli's nomination by the Chama cha Mapinduzi and his rise to the presidency.

One, that prior to his candidacy, he had not been implicated in any corruption scandal. Two, he was not affiliated within any factions within the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi. After former Prime Minister resigned in 2008 over Richmond scandal, sharp divisions emerged between Chama cha Mapinduzi members who supported him and those who supported then president Jakaya Kikwete.

Magufuli remained neutral and that worked in his favour. Throughout his political career before the presidency, Magufuli appeared to eschew party politics.

As a minster under Mkapa's and Kikwete's administrations, he focused on work, not party politics. That - plus his clean governance record - made him the go-to-guy when his party needed a presidential candidate with a clean record and who was not aligned with any party faction. ENDS