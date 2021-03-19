Tanzania: Presidential Proclamation With Respect to Death of JPM

"My fellow citizens and to the people of East African community, I have learnt with profound sorrow and immense sadness of the untimely passing of my Dear Brother, His Excellency John Pombe Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania. On behalf of the Government and People of Kenya, I convey our sincere condolences to the First Lady of Tanzania, H.E. Mrs Janet Magufuli, their children and his entire family; and affirm our deep solidarity with the Government and People of Tanzania during this challenging time.

Tanzania remains in our thoughts and prayers. Africa and the world has, indeed, lost an illustrious leader; whose vision, passion, and immense leadership propelled the Nation of Tanzania forward, and also steered the East African Community to closer integration and cooperation. On the continental stage, the Late President Magufuli was a champion of pan-Africanism. In the passing on of President Magufuli, I have lost a friend, a colleague, and a visionary ally; whom I worked with closely, particularly on our commitment to forge lasting bonds between Kenya and Tanzania.

In honour of the life of his excellency the late President John Pombe Magufuli; and in recognition of his strong legacy; and in solidarity with our Brothers and Sisters in the United Republic of Tanzania, the wider EAC and the whole of Africa who are in deep mourning following the loss of an outstanding son of Africa: Therefore, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, under the authority vested in me as the President of the Republic of Kenya, do hereby order and direct:

- I. THAT in testimony of the high esteem in which the People of Kenya hold President John Pombe Magufuli, the Republic of Kenya will observe a period of Seven (7) days of national mourning; and II. THAT as a symbol of our enduring respect for the fallen President, as well as our solemn solidarity with the Nation and People of the United Republic of Tanzania; the Flag of the East African Community and the Flag of the Republic of Kenya shall be flown at halfmast at all Public Buildings and Public Grounds, and wherever else throughout the entire territory of the Republic of Kenya and at all of Kenya's Diplomatic Missions abroad; from forenoon on this 18th March, 2021 until sunset on the day of the Funeral.

May the Soul of President John Magufuli rest in eternal peace. Solemnly issued at the State House, Nairobi - Kenya by President Uhuru Kenyatta.