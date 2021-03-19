Tanzania: Special Focus On Dr John Magufuli 1959 - 2021 - President Magufuli Reign Implemented Projects

MWANZA City residents have received with great shock the sudden death of the President John Magufuli, saying his leadership qualities brought several developments during his lifetime.

Case studies they cited the construction of a Magufuli Bridge that connects Misungwi and Sengerema districts in Mwanza Region, and Mv Mwanza Hapa Kazi Tu as some of projects currently benefitting them though not fully completed.

Mr Abdul Jumanne a resident of Jiwekuu Street in Kitangiri Ward, Ilemela Municipality said he received the sad news, but only calls upon the leaders who would be delegated duties on behalf of the late President not to abandon them.

Mr Nkobonkobo Kaluhije of Jiwe Kuu Street in Ilemela Municipality said he received the news that is affecting all Tanzanians, adding that they are therefore, waiting for directives on the funeral from the government.

On her part, Mwanza City Assistant Mayor Elina Simon said President Magufuli though physically gone, his leadership style should remain to guide the government on how to implement community projects.

According to Mr Mwakisu Bittony, another Ilemela resident, President Magufuli's death is a blow to the nation, but the only way to respect him posthumously was to maintain his patriotic calls.

"President Magufuli was an advocate of the weak, he was a disciplined leader, accountable and good public servant, who should be emulated," he added.

He further said he sealed all the loopholes of corruption without fear or favour and that strengthened revenue collections and discipline in the government.

In his list, he mentioned uplifting the country to a middle-class economy, improving health and education infrastructures as well as building modern roads in several parts of the country.

On his part, Mr Dotto Bulendu, a Nyegezi Ward resident, who is also a lecturer at St Augustine University (SAUT) said: "I salute President Magufuli especially for improvements at the Mwanza Airport, where currently a new passenger building is under construction. The president achieved a lot in the construction of a two-lane road from the Airport to Nela at Isamilo Ward in Ilemela District.

"We should not forget the tourism sector in the Lake Zone region including the establishment of a new Burigi-Chato National Park in Geita region."