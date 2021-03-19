Tanzania: Wanyancha - President Magufuli Was Visionary Leader

FORMER Serengeti Constituency Member of Parliament and Minister, Dr James Wanyancha said he was deeply shocked by the passing of President John Magufuli, describing him as a great visionary leader.

"I worked with President Magufuli and knew him as a visionary leader, who only talked what he had data about," said Dr Wanyancha, who also served as the deputy minister in the ministry of Livestock and Fisheries during the fourth phase government.

After he rose to power in 2015, the late President Magufuli appointed Dr Wanyancha to be the chairman of Roads Fund Board in the country. Dr Wanyancha said the late Magufuli made great achievements, citing the Rufiji Hydropower Project (RHPP), Stiegler's Gorge construction and Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Hospital (Kwangwa) in Mara region.

"For example the Kwangwa Hospital in our region (Mara) whose construction started almost 40 years ago and only made possible in President Magufuli's reign.

"The new regional hospital popularly known as Kwangwa here is now offering treatment services to patients in the Lake Zone after the fifth phase government invested about 15 bn/- on the stalled projects. "What was not possible to others was made possible by President Magufuli and he ensured that the country's resources will always be well utilised for the national development," he pointed out.

Elaborating, Dr Wanyancha said the late president would have taken the nation too far, though God's plan is enigma.

Commenting, a seasoned journalist and a resident of Mara region, Mr Maximillian Ngessi said the construction of Mwalimu Nyerere Hospital and a bridge connecting Tarime and Serengeti districts was a remarkable achievement the residents will always remember the late President Magufuli for.

"We will also remember President Magufuli for the major rehabilitation of Mwisenge Primary School, where the late founder of the nation Mwalimu Nyerere studied. Mwisenge now displays a school where Mwalimu Nyerere really studied in," he added.

On his part, Mara Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Adam Malima described the late President Magufuli as a leader whose patriotism resulted in improving the country, saying: "Citing the Musoma Airport, he said it was also expected to transform the airport to a tourist hub."