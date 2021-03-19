Malawi: Chilima Winds Up Malawi Govt Reforms Progress Reviews

18 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Vice President Saulos Chilima says he has finally completed quarterly progress reviews on reforms contracts for ministries and government departments.

The contracts were signed between the responsible ministers and President Lazarus Chakwera, on November 23, 2020.

Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, started the exercise with the Ministries on March 9, 2021.

Writing on his Facebook wall, Chilima says: "Like I indicated on the first day, the review process is expected to indicate how the Ministries are moving away from process-based to results-based reforms. This means that this first quarterly review has focused more on progress in terms of processes being undertaken to achieve and implement the reforms.

"After wrapping up this exercise today, the Ministries will now carry out self-assessments to be followed by a joint results-based assessment of their performance.

"The findings will then be sent to His Excellency the President, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera before the findings are communicated to the public."

According to Chilima, next on the line are parastatals, district councils, constitutional bodies, the judiciary and the legislature.

Meanwhile, University of Malawi's The Polytechnic economics lecturer Betchani Tchereni has commended Chilima for reforms review progress.

Chilima-who before joining frontline politics in 2014 worked as the first Malawian managing director for multinational Airtel Malawi- expects deliverables over a period of time.

The public sector reforms were launched in 2015 and Chilima was the first to champion the reforms before he was replaced.

Chilima has repeatedly said the challenge, today, is not absence of political will because there is an overflow of political will.

"There is wholehearted political leadership commitment this time around, all public servants and technocrats in the public service are pleaded to swiftly absorb the new philosophy of 'Making Malawi Work' and avoid what is termed as 'administrative trap' where institutional arrangements become inflexible and driven by narrowly defined management that is unable to take into account the new reform agenda," he says.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.