Malawi: Ballot Papers for March 30 By-Elections Jet in Sunday

18 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Ballot papers for the March 30 by-elections arrive in the country Sunday, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said.

The ballot papers were printed in Dubai.

The ballot papers were initially supposed to arrive on March 26, but a flight hired by the printing company is ready to dispatch the cargo on March 21.

MEC is therefore informing political parties of the changes and that the ballot papers will be kept in Lilongwe until time for distribution.

The by-elections will be held in seven constituencies and two wards following the death of office bearers as well as fulfillment of court orders.

These include Karonga North West, Ntchisi North, Lilongwe Nsinja South, Zomba Changalume, Lividzi ward in Balaka West and Chitakale ward in Mulanje South.

