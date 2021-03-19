Malawi to Launch National Youth Service - Chakwera Sets Programme Consultation Into Motion

18 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

President Lazarus Chakwera says the National Youth Service - a key promise from his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) election campaign manifesto - is ready to roll into action soon after a thorough consultation with key stakeholders is finalised.

Chakwera, responding to a question raised by Mzimba North Parliamentarian Yeremiya Chihana, Alliance for Democracy (Aford) only legislature in the august House, on why the National Youth Service was not included in the National Budget said: "The National Youth Service is ready to take off but needs a final thorough consultation with all the stakeholders."

The Malawi leader explained that the National Youth Service is a long-term program for equipping the youth for the country's job market.

Said President Chakwera: "We will use the National Youth Service to energise and engage our young people on matters related to national identity, civic engagement and volunteerism."

The Malawi leader said that given the enormity of the programme, the National Youth Service was not included in the 2020- 2021 national budget in order to give room to the process for consultation to be completed.

Chakwera explained the delay to roll out the National Youth Service has been effected by the ongoing Covid -19 Pandemic which, he argued negatively affected the implementations of the promises he made during the June 23, 2020 election campaign.

When asked by Chikwawa North lawmaker, Owen Chomanika on who the National Youth Service will target considering that the country's youths are segmented into various groups such as school dropouts, graduates and others, Chakwera responded: "The (National Youth Service) is not for specific individuals or a group of youths.

"It is for everyone youthful. Every youth will be targeted, regardless of gender, tribe, religion, district of originality, region, beliefs or creed."

President Chakwera appeared before Parliament to answer questions for the second time in compliance with section 89(40) of the Constitution, which is also in fulfillment of his promise to govern the country with transparency and by the rule of law.

