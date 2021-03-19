Malawi: Minister Nyalonje Concedes Malawi Public Schools Offering Low Quality Education

18 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Education minister Agnes Nyalonje has conceded in parliament this morning that most public schools in the country are offering low education.

Nyalonje said the country has over 5, 000 primary schools and over 1,500 secondary schools, most of which do not have the necessary elements to offer quality education.

She said there are plans to have capital investment that will be inserted in the Malawi 2063 so that the status is improved.

The minister has also indicated that the ministry will come up with a roadmap that will be followed to rehabilitate schools across the country.

She has however indicated that currently, there is a Disaster Emergency Fund that is being used to carry out small rehabilitation.

