Malawi: Former Malawi Leaders Mourn Magufuli

18 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Former Malawi presidents are mourning Tanzanian president John Magufuli who died last night following Covid-19 complications.

Magufuli died aged 61 from a heart condition according to his vice president Samia Suluhu Hassan which some medics say might have been triggered by Covid-19, an infection which he denied its existence.

Former president Joyce Banda said the loss of Magufuli will still reflect on the Pan Africanism that he fought for.

Meanwhile, Bakili Muluzi, former Malawi leader said that Magufuli has left a lasting mark on dependence and economic freedom for the East African nation and the African continent.

Immediate past president Peter Mutharika said he has learnt with "sadness" the demise of Magufuli.

Meanwhile, religious leaders in the country have said the death of Magufuli should be a lesson to African leaders on develop their nations.

Prophet David Mbewe, President of Freedom of Worship Association Movement said the Tanzanian President patronized local hospitals showing his trust for the medical personnel.

Mbewe said its high time African leaders started improving their health sectors.

