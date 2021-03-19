Botswana: Dr Masisi Departs for South Africa Tomorrow

18 March 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Press Release

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi will today undertake a working visit to South Africa to discuss various areas of cooperation between Botswana and its southern neighbour.

According to a Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation news release, Dr Masisi will meet with his counterpart Mr Cyril Ramaphosa to engage on issues of mutual interest including peace and security.

Dr Masisi is the current chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation while President Ramaphosa is the organ's incoming chairperson.

The release says during the visit, Dr Masisi will introduce Botswana's candidate for the position of SADC executive secretary, Mr Elias Magosi. The post becomes vacant in August at the conclusion of the incumbent's term of office.

It notes that Botswana and South Africa are key strategic partners with long-standing bilateral relations and have over the years benefited from fruitful cooperation mostly facilitated through a bi-national commission.

The two countries have to date signed over 30 agreements in various areas of cooperation which demonstrates the strength of their bilateral relations, says the release.

The President's delegation includes Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Lemogang Kwape, Mr Magosi and senior government officials.

The President and his delegation are scheduled to return later today.

