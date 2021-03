Gaborone — Botswana has this week recorded 11 new COVID-19 related deaths, a decline from Monday's record of 23.

The total number of deceased is 458 (March 15).

Also, positive cases dropped from 901 to 494 as of March 15. Of the positive cases recorded, 492 are Batswana while two are foreign nationals.

Total confirmed cases are 33 429 with 31 128 recoveries and 1 843 active cases.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>