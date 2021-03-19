Tanzania: Ten Other African President Who Died While Still in Office

On Wednesday March 17, Tanzania lost President John Magufuli who died from a heart condition which he has been struggling with for almost 10 years.

With Tanzania mourning, his death has sparked memories across Africa of such tragic moments across the continet, below is a list of 10 presidents who died while still in office.

Michael Sata, president of Zambia (2014)

Michael Sata died at the age of 77 of an undisclosed illness in the United Kingdom on October 28th, 2014. After his election in 2011, rumors about his failing health spread across Zambia. His continuous absence at major state functions raised concerns about his well-being, even though his spokesmen said he was in good health.