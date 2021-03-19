Tanzania: Speaker Job Ndugai Summons MPs to Dodoma Following President's Death

18 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, Job Ndugai has called on members of Parliament to report to Dodoma.

Ndugai made the announcement on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in a short press conference, several hours after Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced the death of President John Magufuli.

"As you are aware, Honorable Members of Parliament were on a visit to inspect development projects due to the implementation of the ongoing budget which expires on June 30, 2021."

"And our expectation is that they were continuing with the inspection of the projects that is why we had to issue instructions that all MPs who were on those development projects inspection visits to return to Dodoma as soon as possible," said Ndugai.

Tanzania's President Dr John Pombe Magufuli died at the age of 61, the Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced.

In a televised speech on TBC, the Vice President announced that the President died of called Chronic Atrial Fibrillation on March 17, 2021, at about 6pm at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was admitted on March 14.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.