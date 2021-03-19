South Africa: National Arts Council Apologises for the Way It Handled R300m Stimulus Programme

14 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

At an online meeting on Sunday night with the arts sector, the National Arts Council apologised for how it had handled the stimulus package.

At a Zoom meeting on Sunday evening, the National Arts Council (NAC) apologised to the arts sector for how it has handled the R300-million Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme.

In the meeting, attended by officials from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, Princess Celenhle Dlamini, the acting chairperson of the NAC's council, apologised to the arts sector.

"I really do apologise for all of this. With each and every meeting we're going to have, we'll have to apologise because we really didn't want to be at loggerheads with the artists," said Dlamini.

Since 3 March a group of artists has been staging a sit-in at the NAC's offices in Newton, Johannesburg. About 12 artists have been sleeping at the offices, with about 50 people present during the day delivering food and showing support, said opera star Sibongile Mngoma, who's been leading the sit-in.

This was after the NAC told the industry that the money that they were to initially receive was to be reduced.

The guiding figure was adjusted from the maximum of R25,000 for organisations...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.