Tanzania: Samia Suluhu Hassan to Be Sworn As Tanzania's Sixth President

19 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Paul Owere

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan is set to be sworn in today March 19 as the sixth President of the United Republic of Tanzania following the death of President John Magufuli that occurred on March 17, 2021.

The swearing in ceremony is set to take place at 1000am at State House, Dar es Salaam, making her the first female president in Tanzania and the entire East African region.

She will serve the remaining period of the five-year term that began on November 5, 2020 with a possibility of vying for another term in 2025.

Her swearing in will be quickly followed by a high level meeting of her party's Central Committee on Saturday at the CCM Sub-Office in Dar es Salaam, a meeting that analysts say is likely to suggest the Vice President's name.

