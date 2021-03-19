South Africa: IPL Takes Precedence Over National Team for Key Proteas Players

Cricket South Africa has given its blessing to several leading players to shun international Proteas commitments in favour of participating in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

In another sign of the power India wields in the world of cricket, several of South Africa's leading players will cut short their Proteas duties against Pakistan to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next month.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that it had come to an agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the release of five Proteas players for the world's richest cricket tournament.

The members of the Proteas squad who will be released are fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi, wicketkeeper/batsman Quinton de Kock and middle-order batsman David Miller.

The five players were not considered for the T20I series against Pakistan, which follows the One Day International (ODI) series in which they all feature, because it clashes with the IPL.

Former skipper Faf du Plessis is one of five other South Africans who will also travel to the IPL, but are not included in the ODI squad.

On the face of it, this seems like a massive slap in the face for...