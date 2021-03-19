South Africa: Why Is a Major Jo'burg Road Still Named After One of the Worst Racists in Our History?

opinion

William Nicol Drive celebrates a racist whose history simply does not fit with our Constitution or our social values, as Nick Dall and Matthew Blackman discovered while researching 'Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa' (Penguin Random House).

How many hours of your life do you think you've spent stuck in traffic on William Nicol? Neither of us is even from Jo'burg, and we reckon we've lost at least an entire day sitting in traffic on William's behalf.

Given all the heartache and anxiety he causes today, it would be nice to know that he had brought some joy in real life. How many people have wondered whether he was a famous botanist, perhaps, or a world-renowned anthropologist? Unfortunately, the truth, in William's case, will not set you free. The announcement in 2020 by Jo'burg Mayor Geoff Makhubo that there were plans afoot to change the name could not have come sooner.

But what's in a name? Won't Gqeberha still retain Port Elizabeth's many "dear (im)perfections"? Jokes aside, Shakespeare (author of the "Robben Island bible" so loved by Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Govan Mbeki) was certainly on the money when he said, "but it is thy...