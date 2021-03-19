Liberia: CU Confers Honorary Doctorate Degree On Former VP Boakai

18 March 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Patrick Stephen Tokpah

Suakoko — The Cuttington University conferred an Honorary Doctorate degree on Former Vice President Joseph Boakai

The degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (Latin: Litterarum humanarum doctor; DHumLitt; DHL; or LHD) is usually conferred as an honorary degree to those who have distinguished themselves in humanitarian and development professionalism.

The Doctorate Degree of Humane Letter (L.H.D) - Honoris Causa - is in recognition of former VP Boakai's accomplishments in many fields including humanity, peace-building and education.

The honor was bestowed on the former Liberian Vice President during the 59th Commencement Convocation of the University on Friday, March 12, 2021 in Suakoko, Bong County.

In the citation; Cuttington University determined the many strives and impacts former Vice President Boakai has made over the years in Liberia and on the world stage.

The University stated as reasons for awarding the former Liberian Vice President and Standard Bearer of the Unity Party, noting that his "par excellence" activism and humanitarian role over the years in the Country.

'Your timely intervention in the recent impasse at Cuttington University has proven again that you are indeed a problem-solver, and an expert in conflict resolution. You have committed and continues to commit your personal resources and finances in peace-building initiatives," the University recounted in the citation read by Prof. Dr. Charles Wesley Ford, Jr., Vice President for Academic Affairs.

"In recognition of these facts, in appreciation of your selfless services to humanity and the well-being of the people of Liberia, the Board of Trustees and the Faculty Senate of Cuttington University now hereby confer you, Your Excellency, Dr. Joseph N. Boakai former Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, the Degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (L.H.D) Honoris Causa, with all the rights and privileges thereto appertaining."

Dr. Boakai served as the Commencement Speaker for the 59th Commencement Convocation of the undergraduate program during which over three hundred students received degrees in various fields of studies.

