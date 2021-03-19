Zimbabwe: Pharmaceutical Caucus Launched

Senior Reporter

An advocacy group of parliamentarians, academics and businesspeople was launched yesterday to help craft policies to grow the pharmaceutical industry.

The Parliament Pharmaceutical Caucus (PPC) was launched by Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda at a ceremony held at Parliament with the Speaker becoming the caucus patron.

The PPC is chaired by Chivi North legislator Cde Matthias Tongofa.

In his remarks, Adv Mudenda said the establishment of the PPC sought to increase access to health, which is a basic human right that was enshrined in the Constitution and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

"As you promote and canvas for its desired deliverables, you must situate it in the National Development Strategy 1. Whatever you want to do must be in tandem with the national development vision," he said.

Adv Mudenda urged the Caucus to collaborate with tertiary institutions and traditional medical practitioners in medicines research.

Cde Tongofa said the pharmaceutical industry was key in the drive to achieve national development goals and the PPC will assist in crafting policies, statutes and regulations that promote the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and contribute towards the achievement of Vision 2030, a vision that required a healthy country.

Professor Charles Maponga from the University of Zimbabwe's Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences said the formation of the caucus will provide a platform for stakeholders to engage Parliament on issues affecting the sector.