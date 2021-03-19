Zimbabwe: Police Warn Against Mob Violence

19 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Police have warned members of the public against mob violence on any suspects they apprehend for committing crimes countrywide, as murder cases continue to increase.

According to police, the public should surrender to any nearest police stations, anyone they would have apprehended.

Police said members of the public should not take the law into their hands.

The warning comes after a suspected thief died in Seke after he was apprehended while stealing maize cobs in a field recently.

The suspect was assaulted by villagers and he died on admission to Chitungwiza Central Hospital. Investigations on the case are still in progress.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the public to value the sanctity of human life.

"The ZRP is warning members of the public against mob violence and report all criminal cases at any nearest police station. This follows an incident in Chitungwiza on March 15, 2021 at about 2100hrs where a suspected maize thief was fatally assaulted.

"The victim was caught stealing maize cobs from a field at Savanhu Village, Seke and suspects struck him with iron bars several times and poured water on him. The victim was severely injured and sent to hospital where he died on admission," he said.

Meanwhile, police have also urged the public to resolve their differences without the use of violence.

"This comes after on March 14, 2021, a man aged 18 was fatally assaulted by a friend aged 17 after a misunderstanding at a football match.

"The suspect struck the victim with a log several times all over the body and the victim was sent to hospital where he later died," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He said police have since arrested the suspect while the body of the victim was taken to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Last month police expressed concern over the increase in murder cases emanating from domestic disputes and robberies countrywide.

Most of the cases were reported and some of the suspects were arrested while others are still at large. Police are still investigating some of the cases.

This came after an incident in Battlefields, Kadoma on February 21, 2021 where two men fatally assaulted a fellow villager with a cooking stick several times all over the body after a dispute over cattle which strayed and destroyed crops. The victim was seriously injured and later died in hospital. The two suspects were arrested by the police.

A 31-year-old woman who had visited her sister was also killed by unknown assailants in Chinhoyi under unclear circumstances.

The ZRP also appealed for information which might lead to the arrest of murder suspects in a case which occurred between February 15 and February 17, 2021 at Plot 74, R1 Village, Two-Tree in Chinhoyi.

The victim who had visited her sister went missing on February 15 and was found dead near Two-Tree Dam on February 17.

In a similar incident, police in Mahuhwe arrested two suspects over a murder, which occurred at Kauswa village under Chief Matsivo where a suspected thief was fatally assaulted by a mob.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.