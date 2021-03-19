Zimbabwe: Imbube Group Educates Listeners On Disability

Arts Correspondent

AMAQAQA, an Imbube musical band, is making big strides towards educating and entertaining listeners with their cultural music.

The group of five, who derive their inspiration from South African greats Ladysmith Black Mambazo, recently released two songs that address issues of disability and religion and have various projects that will seek to address social issues such as culture and gospel.

Speaking in an interview, the group's marketing agent Freeman Ngwenya said they use Imbube to educate and entertain listeners, while also preserving indigenous culture.

"One of the songs called 'Disability' that we did, teaches our communities to accept and respect as well as give opportunities to the disabled," said Ngwenya.

From the inception of the group last year in February, their core value is to educate the audience while also providing entertainment.

"Our group performs Imbube which is a traditional genre that seeks to showcase our indigenous cultures and values it," said Ngwenya.

Members of the group said they wanted to collaborate with various established artists to cement their position as a certified Imbube musical group.

"In our upcoming projects, we wish to collaborate with artistes and legends like Jah Prayzah, Jayz Marabini, Nutty O, especially those artists who have a wider reach so that the education on upliftment of the disabled is appreciated in communities," said Ngwenya.

The group said they were having financial challenges since they had no sponsor for recordings

Ngwenya said studio time was diffcult to get due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

"We have been having a lot of challenges in recording, since also as an upcoming group not many producers are able to record us for free and they charge high fees, but one of the producers we have worked with at Rock Up Studios was welcoming," said Ngwenya.

Imbube originated in the 1960s through the use of acapella voices to express social issues.

The genre has been graced by legends like local group Black Umfolosi and the legandary Ladysmith Black Mambazo of South Africa.

Without any accompanying music instruments in Imbube, voices compose the rhythmic tunes.