Nigeria: 2023 - Presidency Should Go to South - Masari

Abuja — Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Katsina State governor Aminu Masari yesterday advocated that the presidency should be zoned to the South.

There has been contention over zoning and rotation of power. On Wednesday, a panel set up by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headed by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed urged the party to throw the contest open.

But speaking on a Channels Television programme Politics Today, Masari said the presidential ticket of his party should be zoned to any part of the South.

"If you ask me as a person Aminu, I think we should move the presidency to the southern part of the country," he said when asked which zone should have the 2023 presidency.

Although he did not specify which particular geographical region of the south should produce the next president.

He, however, added: "South is South."

The governor is confident that the ruling APC will fare well after President Buhari's tenure despite the challenges the country is currently facing.

To Masari, the APC came at a time when the economy was in a comatose, hence the introduction of social programmes such as: TraderMoni,

AnchorBorrowers, School feeding among several others.

He stated that no political party has brought social interventions for the betterment of the masses in Nigeria's history like the APC.

When asked if the APC was the nation's saviour, the governor replied: "Of course, by all means. Let everybody come with a balance sheet of

what they got yesterday and what we get today and compare notes."

Speaking on the activities of banditry ravaging the northwestern region, Masari kicked against the idea of granting amnesty to killers.