Nigeria: N1.5bn Debt - FHA to Pay Contractors Today

19 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chika Okeke

Abuja — The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has assured contractors involved in the construction of Abuja Mass Housing project that they would be paid their money latest today, Friday, 19th March, 2021.

It however said the payment is only for those that have completed their jobs.

This was contained in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday by the head of public affairs, FHA, Mr Kenneth Chigelu.

The agency while clarifying its position on the non-payment of the N1.5 billion debt owed contractors, blamed the delay in the payment on the management's insistence on due diligence, adding that the authority has a long-standing business relationship with the contractors.

Contractors under the aegis of Federal Housing Authority Contractors Association had on Tuesday staged a protest at FHA over the delay in the payment of monies spent on completed projects.

The protest almost grounded activities at the FHA headquarters Asokoro, as dozens of contractors stormed the office to register their grievances.

Addressing newsmen, the chairman of the association, Mr Innocent Odika said that they were yet to receive payment for the Abuja Mass Housing project in Zuba, totaling N1.5 billion as well as the Apo housing project awarded in 2011 and completed since last year February, 2020.

He frowned at the illegal deduction of 7.5 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) as against 5 percent VAT that was clearly stated in their bill of quantity (BOQ) and the letter of award of 2011 for Apo and 2018 for Zuba Mass Housing project.

