Sudan: UNSC Warns Politicians Against Undermining Peace

18 March 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Garang Malak

Juba — The United Nations Security Council will consider all appropriate measures against South Sudan politicians who undermine peace, stability and security of the country, it has said.

In a statement after the March 15 meeting, seen by The EastAfrican, the Council asked all member states to comply with their previous obligations that appeals for prevention of supply, sale or transfer of arms and related materiel to South Sudan.

The statement urged "the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the African Union Peace and Security Council, and countries in the region to find a durable solution to South Sudan's peace and security challenges, while calling upon the international community to scale up its humanitarian response."

In unanimously adopting Resolution 2567 (2021), the Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan until March 15, 2022.

"Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council unanimously adopted resolution 2567 (2021), by which it decided that the Mission's mandate is designed to advance a three-year strategic vision to prevent a return to civil war.

"Build a durable peace, and support inclusive and accountable governance and free, fair and peaceful elections in line with the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan" the body added.

By terms of the 13-page resolution, the 15-member Council stated that the mandate shall include the protection of civilians under threat of physical violence, with specific protection for women and children.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.