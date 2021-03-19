Nigeria: Govt Enrols 924,590 Out-of-School Children in Jigawa

19 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Muh'd Zangina Kura

Dutse — Federal government has enrolled over 924,590 out- of- school children into formal education system across 17 states of the federation.

The minister of state for education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, stated this yesterday at the launch of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) held at the Manpower Development Institute MDI, Dutse.

He said the federal government has come up with series of interventions to address the high rate of out- of-school children in Nigeria and that so far based on the available report the effort is yielding fruitful results.

The minister added that the federal government is currently operating BESDA intervention in 17 states of the federation that include the entire 13 states of the North-West and North-East.

According to him there are about 10 million children presently roaming the streets across the country without going to school, while Jigawa is one of the worst affected by the menace. Others are Rivers, Niger, Oyo and Ebonyi states.

The minister said the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) took off from January 22, 2018 with the commencement of the

implementation processes at the federal government level. He said each beneficiary state is expected to commence implementation

in line with the specific steps and guidelines provided under the programme.

The minister reassured the commitment of federal government to ensure that out of school children would be returned to school soon.

On his part the state governor, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar said the state government has recruited 1,393 school teachers since

2018 while the screening of 4,000 teachers under the J-teach programme is underway.

