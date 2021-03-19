Cameroon: 'Les Temps Des Opportunités' - Magnifying an Astute Statesman!

The February edition of the bilingual publication of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic qualifies President Paul Biya as a Maestro, highlighting his month-long activities.

Official activities of the President of the Republic of Cameroon for the month of February 2021 have been compiled for public consumption. Those who missed out on any of President Paul Biya's activities for the month or would desire to revisit them have been served the opportunity on the platter of gold. They can now do so at their convenience.

The February 2021 edition of 'Les Temps Des Opportunités,' a bilingual publication of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic is out. The magazine has as illustration an imposing photo of the Head of State on the front-page confidently holding a ball and backing one of the giant infrastructure that hosted the sixth edition of the African Nations Football Championship that Cameroon blissfully staged from January 16 to February 7, 2021.

The choice of the opener and its illustration is no doubt borne out of the accolades poured on the Head of State by the President of the world football governing body (FIFA), Gianni Infantino on January 15, 2021 during an audience granted him at the State House by President Biya. This was on the eve of the kicker of CHAN which Cameroon successfully organised to the satisfaction of sportsmen and football diehards within and without Africa.

The choice of the editorial team of 'Les Temps Des Opportunités' to open the Columns of the Head of State's Audiences with that of the FIFA strongman speaks volumes of existing ties and huge sacrifices President Paul Biya made to get sublime football infrastructure Cameroon now boasts of. The Covid-19 context that pushed the CHAN competition to 2021 and the morose global economic environment it heralded made it a double task for Cameroon securing internationally-acceptable sports infrastructure as well as managing the competition with the strict respect of the safety measures. "Who else could provide such guarantee other than Cameroon's number one sportsman - President Paul Biya," the magazine states.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Besides the traditional presentation of the diplomatic posture of the Head of State, through the audiences he granted throughout the month under review, the bilingual magazine has taken a special focus on President Biya's mood with his fellow young compatriots. His State-of-the-nation's address to the youth on February 10, 2021 is re-echoed with past citations on challenges that today's young Cameroonians have to surmount. Reminding the youth that each generation, at one moment or the other, had to mobilise to uphold a cause that is considered just and necessary, the February edition of 'Les Temps Des Opportunités' quotes President Paul Biya as telling the youngsters, "For you, the cause is first of all to protect all our achievements in order to better wage the struggle for emergence."

Highlighting on the need to continually respect barrier measures against Covid-19 as the dreaded virus is not yet eliminated, the magazine equally brings to light the texts signed by the Head of State in February which comprises 75 decrees and 52 arêtes. Telling pictures of President Paul Biya's 88th birthday celebration have spiced the spaciously laid out and carefully-illustrated magazine dedicated to the Head of State's activities in February 2021