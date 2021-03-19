Cameroon: Obituary - Senator Fon Kumbongsi Bows Out

The politician and traditional ruler died on March 14, 2021 in Yaounde after an illness.

Senator Kumbongsi Dyx Alim is no more. The politician of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) party and traditional ruler of Mfe village in Nwa Subdivision, Donga Matung Division in the North West Region journeyed to the great beyond on March 14, 2021 at the CNPS Hospital, Yaounde.

Born on January 19, 1946, the late Senator was a holder of a PhD in Agricultural Economics obtained in Canada. He was elected into the Senate in 2018 and was a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House which is in its second legislature.

On getting the news of his death, the first Vice President of SDF, Hon. Joshua Osih said his departure was shocking as most of the party members never knew he was hospitalised. "He was absent from the National Executive Committee meeting of the SDF on March 13 and the reason for his absence was that he was not feeling too well. Little did I know he was going to die. He was someone who represented the party's stand in the Senate and looked at things from a fatherly viewpoint," he said sorrowfully.

One of his colleagues, Senator Henry Kemede described him as a very discrete man, soft spoken with a fatherly approach to situations. "Amongst the seven Senators of the SDF, I was closest to him. His absence at the opening plenary of the March session raised eyebrows amongst us. When I asked, I was told he showed up but returned earlier to attend to his health. I communicated with his family, trying to ensure health care is accorded to him and was taken aback when I was informed on Sunday March 14, 2021 that he had given up the ghost;" he narrated in grief. According to him, the deceased gave thoughtful inputs during political conversations within the party and was never a pompous character.

Late Senator Fon Kumbongsi leaves behind a wife, two children, colleagues and friends to mourn him.