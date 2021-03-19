Cameroon: Best Weapon Against a Common Health Enemy

The past one year has been unprecedented in human history with a health crisis that is threatening to cripple all aspects of life.

On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organisation declared the new Coronavirus a pandemic. Since then, the death toll has risen to over a million. Even worse, the highest number of victims has come from countries with the best ever health infrastructure and equipment. Member-countries of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central African States, CEMAC have suffered the brunt of the pandemic. The current chair of the Conference of CEMAC Heads of State, President Paul Biya addressed the issue in his speech on the occasion of the 12th CEMAC Day on 16 March, 2021.