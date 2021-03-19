Africa: 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - - List of Players Retained Against Libya and Equatorial Guinea

Tunis/Tunisia — The national football coach, Mondher Kebaier, announced on Thursday a list of 31 players selected for the next two matches against Libya and Equatorial Guinea, scheduled on March 25 at the Bnina stadium in Benghazi and March 28 at the Rades stadium, for the 5th and 6th day of the qualifications (Gr J) of the African Cup of Nations (Cameroon 2021).

The national team will start Saturday a training at the Olympic Stadium of El Menzah which will continue until Wednesday, the day of departure for the Libyan city of Benghazi, aboard a special plane.

The Tunisian team had secured its qualification to the final phase of the Africa Cup of Nations since the previous day and is leading Group J with 10 points after three wins and a draw.

The players selected are:

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha, Aymen Dahmène, Atef Dkhili, Moez Hsan

Defenders: Aymen Ben Mohamed, Dylan Bronn, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Ali Abdi, Mohamed Ali Yakoubi, Adem Bellamine, Wajdi Kedchrida, Mohamed Drager, Oussama Haddadi

Midfielders: Aissa Aidouni, Ferjani Sassi, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Elyès Sekhiri, Chiheb Labidi, Moataz Zaddem, Mohamed Amine Ben Amor, Anis Ben Slimane

Attackers : Wahbi Khazri, Hamza Rafiaa, Seifeddine Khaoui, Naim Sliti, Youssef Msakni, Seifeddine Jaziri, Firas Chaouat, Saad Bguir, Sébastien Tounakti.