Nigeria: Edo Receives 5,619 Libya Returnees in Four Years - Official

18 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

An official says irregular migration from the state has reduced due to proactive steps taken by a government taskforce.

The Edo Task Force Against Human Trafficking said it has received about 5,619 returnees from Libya enroute Europe from 2017 till date.

Yinka Omoregbe, the commissioner for justice in the state, who heads the taskforce, disclosed this on Tuesday during a virtual conference on human trafficking.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the conference, organised by INSIgnt Action, was funded by the European Union.

Ms Omoregbe said irregular migration from the state was on the decrease due to proactive steps taken by the taskforce.

"We believe that our activities such as advocacy, sensitisation, rehabilitation, investigation and prosecution have helped to reduce irregular migration," she said.

Ms Omoregbe said the taskforce had trained about 600 returnees and recently built a shelter with a clinic, training centre and residence for returnees.

Ms Omoregbe, however, said the taskforce needed more cooperation, noting that funding and under staffing were major challenges.

Also speaking, Hajara Yusuf, Nigerian Liaison Magistrate, Italy, said removal of the disconnection that existed among countries in the fight against human trafficking had led to reduction in irregular migration from Nigeria.

Ms Yusuf, who is also an assistant chief state counsel, Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, said, "We now have better synergy between Nigerian officers and Italian officers in the fight against human trafficking.

"We are experiencing high rise in the prosecution of traffickers in the country, this is because the bottlenecks have been removed.

"We also have improved collaborations among ministries, departments, agencies and organisations working on human trafficking."

Meanwhile, Evon Benson-Idahosa, the executive director, Pathfinder Justice Initiative, identified legal, political and practical challenges as limitations to improving transnational cooperation in the fight against human trafficking.

Mr Benson-Idahosa called for a more collaborative approach to sustain the reduction of irregular migration from Nigeria to Europe as well as to discourage potential victims from being trafficked.

