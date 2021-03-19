Nigeria: First Phase of Covid-19 Vaccination Only for Health, Frontline Workers - Lagos Govt

The state says it vaccinated 12,720 people with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine within 48 hours.

The Lagos state government has clarified that the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination is strictly for health workers and other frontline groups in the state.

Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health, said this on Thursday according to a statement by the state's ministry of health.

Mr Abayomi said the clarification became important to prevent the chaos that is likely to happen when people begin to overcrowd the vaccination centres.

Listing those eligible, Mr Abayomi said only health workers; COVID-19 response team (RRT); ports of entry staff in air, land, and seaports; laboratory network, judiciary; military, police, other security agencies; petrol station workers; teachers; press, and other frontline workers will be vaccinated.

"We have noticed a high turn out of citizens who doesn't fit into the eligibility category of phase one, turning out at various approved vaccination sites to get vaccinated.

"While this is a good indication of citizens' acceptance of the vaccine, we will however not jettison our strategic vaccination plan which has been scheduled in four phases for sentiments in order to achieve the overall objective of the campaign.

"The need to make this clarification has become very critical to the success of the vaccination campaign in order to prevent imminent chaos that may result from a situation of overcrowding at the vaccination sites," the Commissioner said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the state vaccinated 12,720 people with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine within 48 hours.

The vaccination exercise commenced on March 15 in 88 health facilities in the state, including military and police hospitals.

The commissioner advised citizens who are not in the eligibility list of phase one to await the commencement of the phase they fit into, adding that everyone will be captured in the four phases of vaccination.

Individuals who are eligible for the first phase must register before they are vaccinated via: https://www.nphcdaict.com.ng or https://www.vaccination.gov.ng.

The commissioner said despite that the registration portal is open to the public, only eligible participants within phase one should register for the vaccination.

Mr Abayomi said all enrollees will be issued a vaccination ID and receive and a confirmation text message, after which they can proceed to any of the 88 vaccination sites picked at the point of registration to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

"Enrolees will be issued a green COVID vaccination card which has a barcode as confirmation of vaccination immediately after recieving the vaccine and scheduled for a second dose for complete protection," he said.